Monster Mammoth Storm Forecast for Weekend

Mammoth's weather forecaster, Howard Sheckter is talking in yards.

Yards of snow, that is.

"It just so happens that there is a mid latitude subtropical low north/northeast of Hawaii that will be picked up Saturday and Sunday," he wrote today, Jan. 3. "This coupling of this action picks up the atmospheric river and pulls it onto California Sunday.

"This AR is a large one and broad. It is a two-day event. It will have precipitation rates of one to two inches (of precipitation) every six hour period for over 24 hours. Last night's (forecast models from NOAA) showed 25 inches over the Central Sierra near Mammoth. That does not cover the end of this storm cycle.

"Although this weather patten will be an inconvenience to many, it will be fabulous for the forest and the reservoirs through out the state. It will put a huge dent in our drought. Watch for Alaskan blocking to most likely return in February as well."

Until then, the first in a series of smaller storms comes in to the Eastern Sierra today and tonight, Jan. 3, bringing several feet of snow above 8,000 feet, according to the NWS, which posted a Winter Storm Warning starting this morning and lasting until Thursday afternoon. The storm will last until Thursday, with a break in storms Friday into Saturday morning, and then, the larger, warmer, AR storm noted by Sheckter, above, will arrive.

The weekend storm is giving forecasters conniption fits, mostly in terms of figuring out where the snow levels will be and when. That will make all the difference in whether the precipitation falls as snow, or rain, or sleet or anywhere in between. But all forecasters are calling for more than ten inches of precipitation, which, in snow terms, translates to many feet of snow, as long as the storm doesn't arrive warm enough to be all rain.

Travelers driving either north toward Reno from Saturday on, or south toward Los Angeles or west over the Sierra via any route should stay tuned to the forecast as significant rain could bring flooding and mud slides and significant snow will affect roads in other ways.