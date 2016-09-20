Mono County Supervisor District 4 Candidate Forum, Sept. 20

Mono County residents are getting back into election mode after a brief summer hiatus following the June primary, with a Mono County Supervisor District 4 candidate forum tonight, Sept. 20 at the Sierra Center Mall in Mammoth Lakes.

During that election, three candidates vying for the fourth district seat of the Board of Supervisors were narrowed down to two, when Tim Fesko and John Peters earned enough votes to beat out Bob Tems and head for a run-off in November.

In an effort to help community members prepare for decision day, Mammoth Lakes residents Paul and Kathleen Rudder have planned a debate between incumbent Fesko and challenger Peters, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Sierra Center Mall on Old Mammoth Road.

“Besides choosing between our battling presidential candidates, we have a mini-battle right here at home,” the Rudders said when announcing the forum. “However, you will not see televised speeches, thousands of ads and commercials and all the other trappings of the presidential campaign, because all the money got spent on national candidates, so there wasn’t much for either Tim or John to throw around trying to woo votes.”

In lieu of those campaign advertisements, the Rudders are inviting Fesko and Peters to meet with constituents face to face during the forum.

Paul Rudder explained this week that there will be a panel of community representatives, including someone from the real estate community, a county employee, a representative of the Mammoth arts and culture community and a resident in District 4.

Rudder said Monday that he was still working to identify the four panelists.

“ …This is a non-partisan campaign, meaning that neither candidate is running under a party banner, but rather is an independent trying to use their best judgment as to how to solve local problems, instead of touting a platform designed in Washington to meet the needs of large contributors,” a press release from the Rudders states. “That said, you can see for yourself first hand the candidates Mr. Fesko and Mr. Peters live and in color at the Sierra Event Center as you might never see them otherwise.”

Rudder said the candidates are likely to discuss topics including dump fees, law enforcement and county facilities. He said audience members will also have an opportunity to participate during an open floor, which will allow constituents to ask questions directly related to their interests and concerns.

Mono County’s fourth district covers land from Walker and Coleville in the north and includes some sections of Mammoth Lakes.

Because none of the three candidates earned more than 50 percent of the vote in the June Primary, Fesko and Peters, the top two vote-getters, will be in the run-off this November.

Candidates in districts 1, 2, 3 and 5 were either uncontested in June, or were not up for re-election.