Mono County Results Filtering In, With Half the Precincts Counted

As the nation brings Election Day to a close, so is Mono County bringing the night to a close, with Bridgeport, June Lake and North County precincts already counted as of 10 p.m. but the results from Chalfant, Crowley Lake and Mammoth's five precincts are yet to make it to the county seat in Bridgeport, according to Bob Musil, Mono County's Election Clerk. Musil said he expects to post the results from the counted precincts by around 10:15 p.m. We will post them when they are available. The rest of the results will likely not be counted until after midnight, he said. At stake is the fate of the race between Mono County Supervisor Tim Fesko and challenger John Peters.