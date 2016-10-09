Man Dead After Shot Multiple Times in Mammoth Oct. 9

A man is dead after he received multiple gunshot wounds in what Mammoth Lakes Police are investigating as a homicide, according to a news release from the MLPD. The incident occurred on Sunday, Oct. 9, around 2 a.m., when the Mammoth Lakes Police Department responded to several reports of gunshots in the area of 200 Azimuth, near the intersection of Azimuth and Chateau Road.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim who appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to the news release. Mono County paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The investigation continues to be ongoing and a specific motive is still not yet known. No arrests have been made at this time, according to the news release.

The Mammoth Lakes Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this crime to call Mono County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 760-932-7549, extension 7.