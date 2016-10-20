Mammoth Times Events This Week

Community Meditation and Meditation Workshop, October

Community Meditations, by donation, will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga on Oct. 21 from 6-6:45 p.m. and Oct. 23 from 10:30-11:15 a.m. A new Introduction to Meditation workshop will be held on Oct. 30 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Mountain Sol Yoga. Pre-registration is required. No walk-ins. Cost is $45. For more information and to register, visit www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Eastern Sierra Land Trust Outdoor Adventures, October

Want to discover the mystery of Mono Lake’s bizarre tufa towers, strange alkaline waters and unique ecological system? Want to learn more about birds, flowers, geology, things for kids to do, hikes, canoe tours, mountain climbing, biking, bird watching? For a complete, day-by-day and hour-by-hour list of fall activities for kids and adults alike, go to www.eslt.org.

United Blood Services Blood Drive, Oct. 20

Come to Fire Station #1 at 3150 Main St. from 9 a.m.-1:45 p.m. to save lives. Second Chance Thrift Shop, Disabled Sports Eastern Sierra and Mammoth Rotary are sponsoring this event. Blood donors will receive vouchers for Whoa Nellie Deli, Ben and Jerry's and Second Chance Thrift Shop. Call 1-800-696-4484 or visit www.bloodhero.com for information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins welcome.

Ukelele classes, Mondays through November

All ages welcome at the Crowley Lake Community Center for lessons with Greg Smith. Beginners, Mondays, 3-4 p.m., intermediate, Mondays, from 4-5 p.m., on Oct. 24, 31, Nov.14, 28. Call 541-425-0540 for more information.

Convict Lake Fishing Derby, through Nov. 15

The Convict Lake Fishing Derby started on Sept. 5 at Convict Lake and continues through Nov. 15 with $6,000 in prizes and the Morrison’s Bonus. Go to convictlake.com for more information.

‘Romeo and Juliet,’ Thurs.-Fri., Oct. 20-23

Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre will present a re-envisioned “Romeo and Juliet,” Shakespeare's most classic tale of two tragic young lovers. Set against the backdrop of pre-World War II, Romeo is a German boy and Juliet is a Jewish girl. The play will be performed at the Edison Theatre at Cerro Coso Community College at 100 College Parkway in Mammoth Lakes. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $18 for seniors and students and $10 for children. For more information, call 760-934-6592.

Telluride Mountainfilm Festival, Mammoth, Oct. 21-22

Join the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association, Mammoth Lakes Recreation and the U.S. Forest Service for a film presentation sponsored by the Mammoth Brewing Company. A different film will be played each of the two nights. Tickets are $20 for one night or $35 for the weekend. Purchase online at brownpapertickets.com or in person at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center. For information call 760-924-5501.

Four Generations Basket Class, Oct. 22

Join the Parker Family for a tule-twining basket making class from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The $90 fee covers registration and materials. Limited seats available so call 760-878-0258 to register.

Playhouse 395's Wicked Murder Mystery Dinner, Oct. 22

Bishop Elks Lodge is hosting a murder mystery dinner at 5 p.m. There will be great food and great fun along with a raffle and wine and cheese selection. Come for the tri-tip! $30 per person with limited seats. Call 760-873-3221 for information.

Cerro Gordo Mine Exploration, Oct. 22

Join Friends of the Inyo and the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association for a day exploring Cerro Gordo in the Southern Inyo Mountains. Cerro Gordo is listed on the National Historic Register of Places, and is known for its ecological diversity. Moderate walking and strenuous 4WD conditions mean that we need some 4WD vehicles to help carpool. To RSVP, call 760-873-6500 or email info@friendsoftheinyo.org.

‘Wild Spirits’ Wildlife Rehab Fundraiser, Oct. 23

Enjoy an evening of fun while supporting the work of Eastern Sierra Wildlife Care. The fundraiser lasts from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the Mountain Light Gallery in Bishop. Great food, drinks and prizes! The event hosts a silent auction, reptile display and slide show. Tickets are $15 at the door while kids 12 and under are free. Every dollar spent goes to help injured and orphaned wild patients locally. Call Cindy Kamler at 760-872-1487 for details.

Clocktower Cellar's Business After Hours, Oct. 25

Come to the Clocktower Cellar to catch up with our local business community at 5 p.m. and stay till 7 p.m. or later. Free entry for Chamber members and guests, $10 for non-members. The Mammoth School NOW Foundation members will be present to discuss allocation of donations. Businesses looking to contribute to local education are needed. Contact Lou at 760-914-0277 for more information.

Social media lessons for business talk, Oct. 26

Come to the Alta One Federal Credit Union conference room for a free social media lesson from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Bishop Chamber will have volunteers on hand to help you set up your social media accounts. We will discuss with you the best practices for social media and how to optimize your reviews and referrals. Call Julie at 760-920-7675 to set an appointment.

Fifth Annual Job Fair, Bishop, Nov. 2

Eastern Sierra Employment Collaborators Group is hosting the 5th annual job fair at the Bishop Campus of Cerro Coso Community College and we want you there! You will learn who is hiring and how to find them and how and where to get applications. Come discover what skills are most valuable to employers. For more information call 760-938-3355.

Veterans Day Celebration, Nov. 11

Come to the Mammoth Lakes celebration of Veterans Day held at Fire Station #1 on Main Street beginning at 9 a.m. with a Color Guard initiating the event. Veterans Day marks the end of the major hostilities surrounding World War I. We are seeking sponsors that can provide morning snacks and beverages to say “Thank You” to our veterans. Email rboccia@mammothlakesrecreation.org if you are able to provide support or for more information.

Crowley Lake Community Center Social and Potluck, Nov. 15

Come to the Crowley Lake Community Center for the Bohler Canyon Retrospective. ROLG Citizen Scientists will show devastation in Bohler Canyon and discuss recovery. Potluck starts at 6:15 p.m., and program starts at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Mary at 805-217-5563 or email marymikeshore@gmail.com