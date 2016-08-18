The Mammoth Times Events Section

Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association; hikes, talks, walks, adventures, all summer

Want to discover the mystery of Mono Lake’s bizarre tufa towers, strange alkaline waters and unique ecological system while walking the shores of the ancient lake with a knowledgeable ranger? Want to learn more about birds, flowers, geology, things for kids to do, hikes, canoe tours, mountain climbing, biking, bird watching? All of these activities and talks are available this summer and easy to find through the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association’s digital calendar. For a complete, day-by-day and hour-by-hour list of summer activities for kids and adults alike, go to http://tinyurl.com/z65qb98. The Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association website’s calendar is a one-stop-shopping clearinghouse for many local events.

Community Meditation through August

Take advantage of Mountain Sol Yoga & Holistic Healing offering non-sectarian Community Meditations on walk-in basis to all members of the community. Meditation reduces stress, and improves overall health. It is open to anyone and basic techniques will be taught. The event is free but donations are accepted. For information: www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com. The summer schedule for Community Meditations is: Friday, 6-6:45 pm., and Sunday,10:30 a.m.–11:15 a.m.

Showboat Youtheatre, Aug. 8-20

Be entertained when Mammoth Lakes Parks and Recreation brings Showboat Youtheatre back to Mammoth for the 28th consecutive year. The musical theatre program will feature the youth of the area learning and performing two separate productions. Children ages 5-10 will be performing “Little Orphan Annie” and children 11 and older will be performing “Journey to Neverland.” Don't miss out on this two-week adventure into the “magic of theatre.” To sign up, or for more information, call Parks and Recreation at 760-934-8983.

Drought impacts to Mono Lake, Aug. 18

Geoff McQuilkin, Executive Director of the Mono Lake Committee, will talk about the current drought and the impact on Mono Lake and surrounding areas. This event takes place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Community Center and will last approximately one hour. Refreshments will be served.

Sierra Club mine walk, Aug. 18

Seek out the mines of Mineral Hill. Walk uphill to find some of the openings to the “Mammoth” mines that gave Mammoth its name. On the way, there are spectacular views of the town of Mammoth. Meet at Union Bank parking lot at 4:30 p.m. Further information: Mike and Mary at 805-217-5563.

Mono Lake bird walk, Aug. 19

Join the Mono Lake Committee and the Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve as they lead guided bird walks at Mono Lake County Park from 8-10 a.m. on Fridays and Sundays from late May through Labor Day weekend. Directions: five miles north of Lee Vining turn on Cemetery Road and follow the signs to County Park. Go to http://esiaonline.com/ for more information.

Mono Lake sagebrush tour, Aug. 19

Come to the Mono Lake cemetery for the 13th Annual Ghosts of the Sagebrush Tour, “The Mono Lake Cemetery: Voices from the Past.” The Saturday program begins at 10 a.m. and continues to 3 p.m. at the Mono Lake Cemetery. Sack lunches will be provided to ticket holders at the Mono Lake County Park. Call 760-647-6461 for tickets or email curator@monobasinhistory.org for credit card payment.

Panum Crater walk, Aug. 20

Explore the secrets of one of the most recent volcanoes to rock the Eastern Sierra. Wear sturdy shoes. Meet at 10 a.m. in the Panum Crater parking lot (four miles east of Highway 395 on Highway 120). Duration is approximately1.5 hours. Go to http://esiaonline.com/ for more information.

Gaylor and Granite Lakes hike, Aug. 21

Hike around Gaylor and Granite lakes in this six mile round trip with an elevation gain of sixteen hundred feet. The wild flowers are beautiful, the lakes are breathtaking and the mine ruins are a spectacle to see. Those who wish to attend can meet at the Mammoth Lakes Union Bank at 8 a.m. or the ranger station of highway 120 at 8:45 a.m. Dogs are not allowed. Contact Maurica Anderson for more information (760)-932-7175.

Mono Lake canoe tours, Aug. 21

Join the Mono Lake Committee leads guided canoe tours on Mono Lake on Saturdays and Sundays from late June through Labor Day weekend. Tours begin at 8, 9:30, and 11 a.m. and last about one hour. Participants must arrive a half hour early and latecomers cannot be accommodated. Reservations are strongly recommended. $25/ person and no children under age four and no pets. Contact: Mono Lake Committee at 760-647-6595 for more information.

Stars over Mono, Aug. 22 and into September

Enjoy an evening of stargazing and stories with the dark skies of the Mono Basin. Meet at the South Tufa kiosk (five miles east of Highway 395 on Highway 120 East). Bring a blanket or chair and warm clothes. More than 50% cloud cover will cancel the talk. 1.5 hours. The talks will start at 8 p.m.. Between Sept. 5 and Sept. 19 the talks will start at 7:30 p.m. Contact: Melissa Mitchell mmitchell.esia@gmail.com

Mammoth Cross Country Village Championships, Main Lodge, Aug. 23

Mammoth Mountain has teamed up with SEMBA (Sierra Eastside Mountain Bike Association) to present the 2016 Cross Country Village Championship Series. These FREE races will start and finish at Main Lodge and will feature a post-race party at the Yodler. Each race will feature an Expert and Sport category to go along with everyone’s favorite, The Kids Race. Signups begin at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Adventure Center and races start at 5:30 p.m. Contact: mammothmountain.com

Humphrey's Basin backpack, trail stewardship project, Aug. 23-27

Join Friends of the Inyo and the Sierra National Forest in the John Muir Wilderness, just over Piute Pass, for a multi-day wilderness restoration project. Help protect the endangered Sierra Nevada Yellow-Legged Frog at Golden Trout Lake by restoring campsites that infringe upon their habitat. Expect a moderate hike in, three days of work, pack support for tools and food, and beautiful views of the backside of Mt. Humphreys. For info or to RSVP, e-mail or call 760-873-6500.

Hart Lake and mine walk, Aug. 25

Take a gradually rising trail from Coldwater Campground to Hart Lake and explore remains of mining camps along the way. Meet at the Coldwater parking area at 4:30 p.m. for this two mile round trip hike. Call Mike and Mary for more information at 805-217-5563.