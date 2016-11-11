Mammoth Times Events Calendar for This Week

Mono Basin Visitor Center Patio Talks, November dates

Join the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association on the Mono Basin Visitor Center's patio and enjoy the view of Mono Lake while learning about its many mysteries. Talks are at 11:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. For further information, contact 760-924-5500 or go to esiaonline.com.

South Tufa Tours, November dates

Come discover the mystery of Mono Lake's bizarre tufa towers, strange alkaline waters and unique ecological system as you walk the shores of this ancient lake. Meet at the South Tufa parking lot kiosk at 1 p.m. and stay until 2-2:30 p.m. Travel five miles south of Lee Vining on U.S. Highway 395, five miles east on Highway 120, and follow signs for South Tufa. For questions or directions, call 760-924-5500 or go to esiaonline.com.

Ukelele classes, Mondays through November

All ages welcome at the Crowley Lake Community Center for lessons with Greg Smith. Beginners welcome on Mondays, 3-4 p.m. Intermediate players should attend Mondays, 4-5 p.m., Nov. 14, 28. Call 541-425-0540 for more information.

Mammoth Mountain Opening Day, Nov. 10

Start the season off right with the traditional Broadway Express banner breakthrough and annual sundeck beer toast. Come to Broadway Express at 7 a.m. for free coffee and hot cocoa, a beer toast at 11 a.m. on the Main Lodge Sundeck, drink specials at Tusks Bar and a full day of riding the slopes. Call 1-800-MAMMOTH for info.

Forest and Air Workshop, Nov. 10

Join the Great Basin Unified Air Pollution Control District is pleased to announce a forest and air workshop at Suite Z, 437 Old Mammoth Road, at 10 a.m. We will discuss tree mortality, as well as the state of the Sierra Nevada forests and air after the recent fires. Rule 701 will also be explained. For information contact 760-872-8211 or email pkiddoo@gbuapcd.org.

Paiute/Shoshone Cultural Center Tour and Hike, Nov. 10

The Range of Light Sierra Club group will lead hikes in the Bishop area during the upcoming winter season, starting with an easy two-mile hike on level ground. On the way we will visit an Audubon Society bird-viewing area. No dogs please. Come to the Paiute-Shoshone Cultural Center at 3:30 p.m. sharp for a tour followed by the hike. For questions, contact 562-704-0287 or hwy395@earthlink.net.

350 Mono Meeting, Nov. 10

Come to Mono City at 5:30 p.m. for a community talk. We will discuss the benefits of striving to become a climate-friendly renewable community. Together we can turn dreams into action. Email jcarle@qnet.com for more info.

Veterans Day Celebration, Nov. 11

Come to the Mammoth Lakes celebration of Veterans Day held at Fire Station #1 on Main Street beginning at 9 a.m. with a Color Guard initiating the event. Veterans Day marks the end of the major hostilities surrounding World War I. We are seeking sponsors who can provide morning snacks and beverages to say Thank You to our veterans. Email rboccia@mammothlakesrecreation.org if you are able to provide support or for more information.

Mary Poppins Workshop and Auditions, Nov. 12

Come to Bishop Union High School at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 for an audition workshop that will prepare you for the Nov. 12 auditions. Auditions start at 10 a.m. at Bishop Union High School. There will be dancing, singing and good old-fashioned acting. Call or text Playhouse 395 at 760-920-9100 or visit www.playhouse395.com for all the information you need to prepare for your audition.

Closing Day of Fishing Season, Nov. 15

After Nov. 15, winter fishing regulations are in effect, so grab your poles and nets and try for that Morrison's bonus. Call 760-872-1171 for more information on fishing regulations.

Convict Lake Fishing Derby, through Nov. 15

The Convict Lake Fishing Derby started on Sept. 5 at Convict Lake and continues through Nov. 15 with $6,000 in prizes and the Morrison’s Bonus. Go to convictlake.com for more information.

Crowley Lake Community Center Social and Potluck, Nov. 15

Come to the Crowley Lake Community Center for the Bohler Canyon Retrospective. ROLG citizen scientists will show devastation in Bohler Canyon and discuss recovery. Potluck starts at 6:15 p.m., and program starts at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Mary at 805-217-5563 or email marymikeshore@gmail.com.

Turkey Bingo at Lakanuki, Nov. 16

Come to Lakanuki in The Village at 5:30 p.m. to register for the 6 p.m. game. We'll play eight rounds with many different options to raise your odds of winning one of the many great prizes. Food and beverage available throughout the evening. Come early to get your lucky seat! All proceeds are redirected back into our community. Visit www.mammothlakeswomensclub.org for more info.

Range of Light Conditioning Hike, Nov. 17

This is the second hike in the season series of Bishop-area hikes. It'll be four miles round-trip with a 700' altitude gain. Dogs okay. Meet at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Barlow Lane and Bir Road (1.5 miles south of Line St.). Bring water, snacks, headlamp or flashlight, and dress in layers. For questions, call 562-704-0287 or email hwy395@earthlink.net.

Poland Slide Show with Bill Grimes, Nov. 22

Come to the Mammoth Library at 6 p.m. for a slideshow from the world's most traveled man. Pictures and information will be available. For questions, email expt57@yahoo.com.