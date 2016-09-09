Mammoth Times Events Calendar for This Week

Want to discover the mystery of Mono Lake’s bizarre tufa towers, strange alkaline waters and unique ecological system while walking the shores of the ancient lake with a knowledgeable ranger? Want to learn more about birds, flowers, geology, things for kids to do, hikes, canoe tours, mountain climbing, biking, bird watching? All of these activities and talks are available this summer and easy to find through the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association’s digital calendar. For a complete, day-by-day and hour-by-hour list of summer activities for kids and adults alike, go to http://www.eslt.org/ for a one-stop-shopping clearinghouse for many local events.

Community Meditation through September

Take advantage of Mountain Sol Yoga & Holistic Healing offering non-sectarian Community Meditations on a walk-in basis to all members of the community. Meditation reduces stress, and improves overall health. It is open to anyone and basic techniques will be taught. The event is free, but donations are accepted. For information, go to = www.mountainsolyoga.com or e-mail ROLmeditation@gmail.com. The summer schedule for Community Meditations is: Friday, 6-6:45 pm., and Sunday, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Beginning fencing class, through September

Learn a unique new sport while having tons of fun at the Crowley Lake Community Center this fall during a beginning fencing class. Enhance coordination, endurance and strength and develop self discipline, self confidence and self awareness. The instructor is Rick Stroud. isbxoxo@gmail.com. Classes start Sept. 1 and run into November and are on Thursdays from 6:30-7:45 p.m. The dates are Sept. 1,8,15,22,29, Oct. 6,13,20,27 and Nov. 3,10,17. For more information, contact Isabel at 760-935-4089 or email isbxoxo@gmail.com.

Exit Laughing play through Sept. 11

Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre (MLRT) and Artistic Director Shira Dubrovner announce the opening show of the 2016-2017 season, and it’s a hilarious one, Thu-Sat. at 7 p.m, and Sundays at 4 p.m. Exit Laughing was a winner of AACTNewPlayFest in 2014, premiering at the historical Landers Theater in Springfield, Missouri where it broke all records. A little like “The Golden Girls” meets “Magic Mike,” Exit Laughing hasn’t looked back since its debut, and promises to be a jolt of laughter to the local theatre scene in Mammoth Lakes and the entire Eastern Sierra when it opens at the Edison Theatre Sept. 1. Tickets at www.MammothLakesRepertoryTheatre.org for $20 general admission, $18 for seniors and students, or $22 at the door

Mammoth Creek clean up, Sept. 10

Clean up a local creek. Friends of the Inyo, along with Mono County and the Inyo National Forest, are looking for help in cleaning Mammoth Creek. The meeting place is Mammoth Creek Park at 8:30 a.m. and plan to walk upstream and downstream, picking up trash along the way. Contact Friendsoftheinyo.org for more information.

Great Sierra River Cleanup needs volunteers, Owens River, Sept. 10

Are you tired of trash on our waterways, and want to make a difference?

On Sept. 10 from 9-11 a.m, the Eastern Sierra Land Trust will be leading the charge to clean up the Wild Trout section of the Owens River and is looking for volunteers to join the cleanup team and lend a hand to keep the river healthy and beautiful. This community-wide volunteer day takes place in conjunction with the 8th Annual Great Sierra River Cleanup – a coordinated, statewide effort to improve rivers and streams across the Sierra. To learn more and sign up to participate in the Eastern Sierra cleanup day along the Owens River, please contact Catherine Tao, ESLT Education Coordinator & AmeriCorps Member, at catherine@eslt.org or (760) 873-4554.

Local history walk and talk, Sept. 11

Join historian Robert Joki, director of Mammoth Lakes Museum (Hayden Cabin) and owner of Twin Lakes Gallery, on a fascinating tour of the Mammoth Lakes of yesteryear. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Twin Lakes Gallery. Contact Robert 760-924-7300 or at Proprietors@TheGalleryAtTwinLakes.com).

Mammoth Lakes Fire Safe Council, Sept. 12

This is a meeting intended to restart and begin project planning for Mammoth's Fire Safe Council in order to promote fire safety education and to prepare our community for wildfire at 5p.m., Mammoth Lakes Fire Dept. at 3150 Main St, Mammoth Lakes. All are welcome to participate. Contact Fire Marshal Thom Heller for more information at 760-934-2300.

Beginner, intermediate ukulele classes Mondays, Sept. 12 through November

All ages welcome. Explore the magic of music through playing songs on the ukulele at the Crowley Lake Community Center. This little instrument can lead to guitar or mandolin. Beginners classes are Mondays, 3-4 p.m., Intermediate classes are Mondays, 4-5p.m., Sept.12, 19, 26 Oct.3, 10, 17, 24, 31, Nov.14, 28.

Stott Pilates matwork Tuesdays, Sept. 13 through November

Join Tessa Coker at the Crowley Lake Community center in her Classic Pilates matwork classes - with a contemporary twist. Mobilize, lengthen and strengthen the whole body with emphasis on core stability. Bring your own mat.Tuesdays, 8-9 a.m, Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, Nov.1, 15 ,29

“The View Between Long Ears” mule talk, Sept. 13

Eastern Sierra packers Jennifer and Lee Roeser of McGee Creek Pack Station have plenty of tales to tell from their time spent admiring the Sierra views from between long ears - mule ears. On Sept. 13 from 12 – 1p.m. in the ESLT Office Backyard (250 N. Fowler St., Bishop, Join the Eastern Sierra Land Trust (ESLT) at their free monthly Brown Bag Lunch Series to share stories of life in the saddle, and how pack trains came to be a quintessential Eastside tradition. Guests are encouraged to bring lunch and sunglasses. Contact Catherine Tao, ESLT Education Coordinator and AmeriCorps Member, at catherine@eslt.org or 760-873-4554.

What will happen to our wildlife with climate change talk, Sept. 14

Join Dr. Jim Patton, PhD, Curator and Professor Emeritus at the University of California at Berkeley, at 7 p.m. at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center on S.R. 203 at the entrance to Mammoth for a presentation about the early history of wildlife ecology in the first century of the National Park Service. Dr. Patton will also provide a summary of the resurvey of mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians in Yosemite National Park that were originally studied between 1911 and 1920, and the importance of these findings in documenting climate change impacts.