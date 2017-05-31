Mammoth Times Events Calendar, June 1-June 15

Calling all artists; paintings needed for art exhibit

Calling all artists: the Mammoth Lakes Library is putting together a painting exhibit at the library, scheduled for August and September. There is room for up to 30 paintings. Anyone who is interested is encouraged to contact Pat at stockcar3holland@earthlink.net or call 760-934-6248.

Walker/Coleville Free Birding Tours, first Fridays of each month

Offered the first Friday of the month, join this free outing at the Sweetwater Coffee Shoppe in the Sierra Inn at 9 a.m. for a guided bird-watching excursion with a local expert in the Walker-Coleville area. For more information, go to northernmonochamber.com.

Community Meditations, June 2, June 4

Non-sectarian Community Meditations by donation will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga on Friday, June 2 (6-6:45 pm) and Sunday, June 4 (10:30-11:30 a.m.). Relax and recharge with guided movement and meditation. Walk-ins and all levels are welcome. For more information, go to www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Free smoke detector installations until June 2

Help the Red Cross to reduce the number of home fire related deaths by becoming educated on the importance of fire safety. Get a new fire detector and have it installed during this week or, learn to do it yourself. Contact Taylor Vaughan for more information, training, and details at 818-593-3505.

Red Cross PrepareU Presentation, June 1

Learn how to become Red Cross ready at a PrepareU presentation scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. June 1 at the Mono County Department of Social Services Conference Room located at 452 Old Mammoth Rd. on the third floor. Those looking to become Red Cross presenters are encouraged to join a shadowing opportunity. Contact Haley Seibel for more information at 818-593-3506.

Red Cross Disaster Action Team simulation training, June 2

Join the Red Cross for an evening of networking with updates from the L.A. Region as well as a DAT simulation wherein volunteers can put their Disaster Action Team training to the test. The event will be held at 6 p.m. at the Crowley Lake Community Center located at 58 Pearson Rd. For more information, contact Melissa Harris at 310-405-2180 or Jon Brown at 213-407-8316.

Red Cross Preparedness Education Disaster class, June 3

Anyone who is interested in becoming a Preparedness Education Presenter is invited to attend a training session from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 3 at the Crowley Lake Church on the Mountain, located at 384 S. Landing Road. Help spread the word on becoming “Red Cross Ready” by joining for an in-depth training on presenter fundamentals, presentation logistics and teach back sessions. Contact Haley Seibel for more information at 818-593-3506.

Health & Safety Fair, June 3

Join the Mono County First Five folks from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Shady Rest Park in Mammoth. This is a free event offering kids bike helmets, car seat installation training, hot dogs and fruit for lunch, community agency information and activities, and more!

Annual Pamper Pedal all-ladies bike ride, June 3

The annual Pamper Pedal is an all-ladies ride hosted by the men of Eastside Velo. The ride starts at Footloose in Mammoth Lakes and concludes 44 scenic miles later at the Elks Park in Bishop. This is the 11th anniversary of this ride. For more information go to http://www.eastsidevelo.org/

Pollinator Garden Tour, June 3

Meet at the Eastern Sierra Land Trust office at 250 N. Fowler St. in Bishop from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for the Eastern Sierra Land Trust’s Eastside Pollinator Garden Project. During the Garden Tour, you’ll have the chance to see these lovely gardens in bloom, win prizes, and much more. Prior to the start of the tour, Eastern Sierra Land Trust will be hosting a free outdoor yoga class in the ESLT office backyard, beginning at 9 a.m. Join us for morning yoga, then hit the road as we tour local pollinator garderns. Go to http://takeitoutsideca.com/ for more information. For more information and to obtain your garden map and directions, please contact Indigo Johnson at indigo@eslt.org or 760-873-4554.

Crowley Community Yard Sale, June 4

Community Service Area 1, a board of local residents working on improving and enriching the Crowley Lake area, will be holding a community yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at the Crowely Lake Community Center. The proceeds from this yard sale will go towards the funding of the new skate park. Vendor space is $10 per space in the parking lot and all advertising is completed for the vendors. To reserve a space, contact Denise Perpall at deweyskis@gmail.com or call 760-914-0977. There will also be a free barbecue from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for all who shop or sell.

Watch Roy Rogers movies filmed locally, June 5

Rich Foye will introduce the film, Under Western Stars, at the June Lake Community Center at the regular meeting of the Mono Basin Historical Society at 7 p.m. with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Scenes from the 1938 movie were filmed in the Eastern Sierra and provided the first starring role for Roy Rogers. The one hour movie includes Roy saving ranchers threatened with water loss to a big, distant city using his six-gun and his election to Congress, while singing songs throughout, including the Academy Award nominated song, "Dust"! All are welcome. Free but a donation to the historical society is welcome. Call 760-647-6461, email curator@monobasinhistory.org or visit monobasinhistory.org

‘A plants-eye view of climate change in local mountain,’ talk, June 6

Wild plants and animals experience climate as the microclimate near the ground surface. Dr. Frank Davis, U.C. Santa Barbara, will show some results of ongoing research in the Sierra Nevada and Tehachapi Mountains which suggests shrinking windows of opportunity for tree seedling establishment in these landscapes, although mountain microclimates will buffer the impacts to some extent. The talk is from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Page Center is located at the Sierra Nevada Aquatic Research Laboratory at 1016 Mt Morrison Road. Arrive early to park, secure a seat, snack and mingle. Seminars are geared to adult audiences, however young people are encouraged to attend and well-behaved children are welcome. Visitors are not allowed to bring dogs to SNARL, so please leave pets at home. This week’s seminar sponsored by Mountain Rambler Brewery, Bishop.

'Role of Fire and Smoke in the Sierra' workshop, June 7

The Inyo National Forest, the Sierra Forest Legacy, and the Sierra Nevada Conservancy are hosting a workshop to discuss restoring fire to the landscape, creating fire resilient communities, and best managing smoke for human health. The workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mammoth Lakes U.S. Forest Service Welcome Center Auditorium, 2510 Hwy. 203. The intent is to share information about the role of fire and smoke in the Sierra Nevada and to encourage a community dialogue that fosters the understanding that fire is a reality in California; including planned fires such as prescribed fires or unplanned lightning fires or human-caused fires. A working group comprised of the MOU signatories has been formed and is committed to increasing the capacity to restore fire on the landscape through training, public engagement and education, and minimizing barriers related to smoke management and public perception. The group is focused on maximizing the positive role of fire and reducing unwanted risks – threats to communities, undesirable fire effects and smoke exposure. Representatives from the working group are planning a presentation to the Mono County Board of Supervisors earlier in the day. This meeting is at the county chambers in Bridgeport at 11 a.m. (also available via teleconference). Visit .monocounty.ca.gov/bos/page/board-supervisors-meetings for more information. The evening workshop is also designed to further conversation on this important issue for our region.

Birding Between Breweries, June 15

Part of the Mono Basin Bird Chautauqua event, this outing includes guided visits to some of the best birding spots intermixed with visits to the region’s finest breweries. Cost is $60 and includes one beer at each scheduled brewery stop. For more information, go to www.birdchautauqua.org. For additional dates, please visit www.MonoLake.org.

Climate Change Seminar, June 15

Meet in Lee Vining from 1-5 p.m. to listen to some of the best in the business talk about how “The High Sierra Responds to a Changing Climate.” Sponsored by the 350 MONO Climate Action group, the seminar is a day of education on high elevation climate issues in the Eastern Sierra. Talks include the fate of the Dana Glacier, why Mono Lake is a climate refuge, why the future holds more intense droughts and floods, the fate of alpine lakes, how to be a climate activist, how Mono Lake is responding to climate change and more. The seminar is free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.monoclimateaction.org