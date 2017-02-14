Mammoth Opens Shelter for Residents Displaced By Storms

About 20 people, including families, are now unable to live in their homes after a series of storm-related damages forced Mono County officials to condemn or "red tag" several residences in the town of Mammoth Lakes, including multi-family residences.

The record-breaking storms have stressed Mammoth's aging buildings and in once case, a roof split at the apex, tearing out some chimneys while they were still smoking and sending families fleeing into the cold.

Now, the county along with the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region disaster workers, has opened a shelter at the Mammoth High School at 365 Sierra Park Road.

"The shelter supports the immediate needs of those affected, including a safe place to stay, food, water, and access to health services, emotional support and other recovery resources," according to Kathy Peterson, the county's director of social services. "Impacted residents are welcome to stop by during the day, even if they choose to spend the night elsewhere," she said.

The county is working on a long term plan to help the families and displaced people find more long term housing, as the condemned buildings are not likely to be repaired anytime soon, but residents who have been displaced are facing a severe shortage of affordable housing in Mammoth, adding even more challenges to the situation.

For additional information about the shelter, contact Peterson at 760-924-1763 or via email at kpeterson@mono.ca.gov.