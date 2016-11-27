Mammoth Mountain Take on Almost Two Feet of Snow; More on Way

Almost two feet of new snow on Mammoth Mountain since last night, Nov. 26 and about a half foot in Mammoth; finally a storm delivered MORE than the forecast and it's celebration time in Mammoth! Travelers, however, should keep their eye on the weather as the storm system will not clear out completely until Monday, the day after one of the biggest traveling days of the year, today, Nov. 27. The best way to check is here: http://www.dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi. Ig headed north, go to nevadadot.com.