Mammoth, Mono County: "Prepare Today for Historic Storm"

The Town of Mammoth Lakes is notifying all residents and visitors to be prepared for a significant Atmospheric River event bringing heavy rain/snow to Mammoth Lakes beginning Saturday, January 7, thru Monday, January 9, 2017.

Travel is not advised and residents/visitors are encouraged to stay off the streets and in their homes or accommodations.

Flood Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch at http://mammothweather.com/latest-forecast/nws-mammoth-lakes-forecast/ for Mammoth Lakes that includes a period of intense rainfall with snow levels rising as high as 9,000 to 10,000 feet for early Sunday morning to Monday morning. Rainfall totals of 6 to 12 inches west of Highway 395 with 2 to 6 inches of rain for communities along Highway 395. There is a potential for significant snow accumulations and gusty winds that may create hazardous winter driving conditions over passes and in wind prone areas along HWY 395. Significant travel delays and road closures are possible. Travel could be very difficult with some roads covered by water and impacted by rock, mud and snow slides. A significant rise is likely on the east and west forks of the Walker River.

Public Information

The Town advises residents and visitors to be prepared by listening to KMMT 106.5 and Sierra Wave 92.5 for any road closures or shelter openings. The Town will also post updated information on the Public Information Line: 760-934-8054, Town e-News and www.Townofmammothlakes.com. In the event of any emergency, please call 911 for assistance.

Flooding/Sandbags

Sandbags are available for residential property use at the Town Yard (299 Commerce Drive). The Town asks that you only take what you need and be respectful of others. To report areas of flooding, please call 760-965-3681 and be prepared to leave a short, concise message. Your call will be returned in a timely manner. In the event of any emergency, please call 911 for assistance.

Be Prepared

Be Snowsmart (http://www.townofmammothlakes.ca.gov/index.aspx?nid=510) this winter! In preparation for the winter storm and Flood Watch, the Town advises residents to stock up on water, food, first aid supplies, clothing and bedding, tools and emergency supplies, along with special items for medical conditions. You may also consider an alternative way to heat your home; and if you have to drive, carry chains, make sure your gas tank is full, bring a charged cell phone, emergency food, water and blankets or sleeping bags and a shovel.