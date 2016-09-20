Mammoth Medical Missions Seeks Volunteers For Training Conference, Sept. 22-24

Mammoth Medical Missions is still in need of volunteers at the International Disaster and Austere Medicine conference. There are many shift openings to choose from on sign up genius for Thursday - Saturday. “Most importantly, we are looking for your "medical expertise" as actors at the disaster training session on Saturday,” said one of the organizers of the conference, Sara Chavez, MPT, CSCS. “We are in need of about 13 more people. You will be given a medical diagnosis and be asked to act the part. People with a medical background are preferred.” Contact Schavezpt@yahoo.com for more information.