Mammoth Giving Week is NOW; Here's How You Can Help
The holidays are upon us, and that means it’s time to give thanks for all we have and help those who are less fortunate.
The Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting the Spirit of Giving Week. This year the week is co-hosted and supported by the Mammoth Lakes Noon Rotary Club. Thanks so much to our local Rotarians for helping make this week possible.
Spirit of Giving Week officially kicked off on Friday, November 24 with the Town of Mammoth Lakes’ tree lighting ceremony at The Village at Mammoth and concludes on Friday, December 1 in the Footloose Sports parking lot with a bus stuffed with donations.
During the week, we ask the community to donate toys at the Mammoth Fun Shop that will be forwarded to the Angel Giving Tree. The Fun Shop will offer a 30% discount on any toy purchased as a donation and 10% off any personal purchase after that.
Tuesday, November 28 is national Giving Tuesday, so we ask the community to give to a local charity to celebrate that day. See our list of local non-profits.
Local Non-Profits to Give To:
Bodie Hills Conservation Partnership – Chamber member!
BodieHills.org
Chamber Music Unbound – Chamber member!
ChamberMusicUnbound.org
Disabled Sports Eastern Sierra
DisabledSportsEasternSierra.org
Eastern Sierra Breast Cancer Alliance
ESBCA.org
Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association
ESIAOnline.com
Eastern Sierra Guide Dogs for the Blind
Email betsythomsen@hotmail.com or see their Facebook page
Eastern Sierra Nordic Ski Association
ESNSA.org
Eastern Sierra Symphony
EasternSierraSymphony.org
Friends of the Inyo
FriendsoftheInyo.org
High Sierra Energy Foundation
HighSierraEnergy.org
Hospice of the Eastern Sierra
NIH.org
Inyo-Mono Advocates for Community Action (IMACA)
IMACA.net
Inyo-Mono Association for the Handicapped
IMAHstars.org
Mammoth Lakes Foundation
MammothLakesFoundation.org
Mammoth Lakes Housing
MammothLakesHousing.org
Mammoth Lakes Library
MonoCoLibraries.org
Mammoth Lakes Lions Club
MammothLions.org
Mammoth Lakes Recreation
MammothLakesRecreation.org
Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre
EdisonTheatre.org
Mammoth Lakes Rotary Club – Noon
MammothLakesRotaryClub.org
Mammoth Medical Missions
MammothMedicalMissions.org
Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation
MammothFoundation.org
Mammoth Schools NOW Education Foundation
MammothSchoolsNOW.org
Mono Council for the Arts
MonoArts.org
Rotary Club of Mammoth Lakes, Noon
MammothLakesRotaryClub.org
Sierra Classic Theatre
SierraClassicTheatre.com
Southern Mono Historical Society
MammothMuseum.org
Wild Iris
Wild-Iris.org
Then, on Thursday, November 30, participating restaurants around town will be donating 10% of their receipts to local charities.
Here are the 2017 participating restaurants:
53 Kitchen and Cocktails – giving to Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation
53Mammoth.com
Campo – giving to Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation
CampoMammoth.com
Lakefront Restaurant – giving to Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation
LakefrontMammoth.com
Mammoth Rock ‘n’ Bowl
MammothRocknBowl.com
Mammoth Rock Brasserie
MammothRocknBowl.com
Roberto’s Cafe – giving to IMACA
RobertosCafe.com
Stellar Brew – giving to Wild Iris
StellarBrewNaturalCafe.com
Sushi Rei – giving to Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation
SushiRei.com
Whitebark at The Westin
WestinMammoth.com
Then on Friday, December 1, volunteers from the Chamber and the Rotary Club will be stationed in the Footloose Sports parking lot from 12-6 pm to collect donations of toys, clothing and non-perishable food to Stuff the Bus. All donations will be given to local charities.
If you’re not around on Friday, you can drop donations in the bins inside Footloose Sports.
