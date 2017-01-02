Major Winter Storm This Weekend; Snow Almost Constant Until Then

If you have to travel, do it today, Jan. 2, or very early tomorrow, Jan. 3.

That's the advice of the National Weather Service, which issued a Winter Storm Warning for tomorrow morning, and which is forecasting a major winter storm this coming weekend, Jan. 7-10.

According to the NWS, the storm warning goes into effect tomorrow afternoon and lasts until Thursday. Several feet of snow are forecast for the storm at the higher elevations of Mono County and at least a foot or so in Mammoth itself.

Here's the details on that storm: http://tinyurl.com/zj6rlhr

Then, there will be a slight breather, before the "big one" arrives this weekend, according to Mammoth's forecaster, Howard Sheckter.

"The trend of ensembles is northing less exciting than the the event itself, which may delivered some five to eight feet of snow to the Town of Mammoth - if it is all snow - and some 12 to 16 feet over the upper elevations of Mammoth Mountain over the next seven days," he said in a Monday evening forecast. "We will have two Atmospheric River events, one light to moderate ,id-week, and the other AR event will hit Saturday into the following Monday."

Mammoth, sitting at about 70 percent of average for this time of year, could really use that snow. So could the wildlife, farmers, ranchers, trees, meadows and just about everything else in the state, which depends on the Sierra snowpack for life and livelihood.