Local Fires Wrapping Up

The public is being allowed to return to the Horseshoe Meadows area to camp, hike backpack and, to retrieve their belongings, the Clark Fire is now 100 percent contained and the Rock Creek Fire is also contained, after almost three nerve-wracking weeks that saw three fires burning up and down the Eastern Sierra.

There were no lives lost and no property damage, however.

Dangerous fire conditions will likely persist into the rest of the month, with hot, dry weather is on tap into the extended forecast There is no rain in sight into at least late August, other than a few thunderstorms, which could bring lightning strikes with them, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are also expected to climb back to above normal Tuesday, Aug. 16 and remain there the rest of the week.