Lightning-started fire burns near June

Fire crews are responding to the Grant Fire, located west of Highway 158 between Silver and Grant Lakes on the June Lake Loop. It is approximately 100 acres. It appears to be a lightning-caused fire that started yesterday evening.

The fire is burning in in the sage in the lower elevations and pinyon/juniper and Jeffrey pine in the higher elevations. The fire burned actively throughout the night.

The forest is ordering additional fire crews and air resources for aggressive suppression today. The focus will be on protecting the June Lake community with the effort focused on keeping the fire west of Highway 158 and north of the June Lake developments.

Highway 158 is closed between mile marker 8 and 9. However, please avoid the fire area to assist fire crews in their response.