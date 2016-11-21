Last day to comment on proposed new hotel near Whoa Nelli Deli is today
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
Today, Nov. 21, is the last day to comment on the first phase of a project that will possibly give the unincorporated areas of Mono County its first hotel in 60 years; a new hotel is proposed near the junction of U.s. Highway 395 and S.R. 120 West/Tioga Pass Road. The hotel will be sited near the Whoa Nellie Deli and Tioga Gas Mart. Here's the details and how and where to comment: http://www.monocounty.ca.gov/planning/page/projects-under-review
