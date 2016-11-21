Last day to comment on proposed new hotel near Whoa Nelli Deli is today

Today, Nov. 21, is the last day to comment on the first phase of a project that will possibly give the unincorporated areas of Mono County its first hotel in 60 years; a new hotel is proposed near the junction of U.s. Highway 395 and S.R. 120 West/Tioga Pass Road. The hotel will be sited near the Whoa Nellie Deli and Tioga Gas Mart. Here's the details and how and where to comment: http://www.monocounty.ca.gov/planning/page/projects-under-review