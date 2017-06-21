Lake's Basin Road open

The Inyo National Forest announced this week that the Lakes Basin Road opened for the 2017 season on Wednesday, June 21.

While the road has been plowed, employees have continued with routine road maintenance such as filling pot holes and clearing culverts. Road crews are still widening and opening parking lots covered in snow, placing dumpsters and porta potties, removing hazard trees and energizing water systems.

“I would like to acknowledge the tireless work of the Town of Mammoth Lakes maintenance crews, the forest’s engineering and fire staff, and numerous others who have made the effort to open the Lakes Basin Road,” said Jon Regelbrugge, Mammoth and Mono Lake district ranger. “It is no small feat to clear this area after this winter.”

Horseshoe Lake remains closed. The area is still under snow, which traps the naturally occurring carbon dioxide. Additionally, Old Mammoth Road to Lakes Basin remains closed with significant storm damage.

There is currently not potable water in Forest Service areas so visitors should bring water with them or may be able to purchase water from concessionaires as they open.

Visitors should expect significant snow still in the area, including on trails and on many popular recreation sites like campgrounds and marinas. Parking will be limited. Other areas may be flooded as snow melts.

Additionally, visitors should expect that the lakes are still partially ice covered. It is in no way safe to traverse the lakes. Creeks and streams are flowing at dangerous levels: please avoid them and keep close track of children and pets.

“While we welcome people to come and enjoy the beauty of the Lakes Basin area,” said Town of Mammoth Lakes Mayor Shields Richardson, “please take care to experience the area safely.”