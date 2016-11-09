Kamala Harris Takes California Senate Seat Ahead of Loretta Sanchez

Kamala Harris will be California's new senator, after she defeated Loretta Sanchez this evening by about 200,000 votes, according to the Los Angeles Times. Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, and Wisconsin are still too close to call, but Clinton took Nevada a minute ago, at about 9:30 p.m., bringing the electoral count at 215 for Clinton and 244 for Trump. Trump is leading obviously, and Clinton's path to the presidency is possible, but it is very narrow.