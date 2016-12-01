June Mountain Delays Opening to Dec. 14 but Opens More Mammoth Lifts

Thanks to the storm last week and great snowmaking temps, Mammoth Mountain Ski Area will be opening Gold Rush Express and High Five Express tomorrow, Dec 2, with access to Solitude, Easy Rider and Coyote, according to Mammoth Mountain spokeswoman Lauren Burke.

June Mountain opening day is pushed back to Wed, Dec 14, weather permitting. The snowmaking crew has been working around the clock, but could use a little extra time and extra love from Mother Nature to get the best possible skiing and riding experience for everyone.

The $45 lift ticket deal will now be extended until Dec. 14 as well.