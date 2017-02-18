June Lake Resident Erin "Willi" Willingham Dies Feb. 17

Erin "Willi" Willingham, 45, resident of the community of June Lake, died early Friday morning, Feb. 17.

According to the Town of Mammoth, Willingham was a long time employee of the Town of Mammoth Lakes, including a snow plow driver, and a familiar face to many Mammoth residents, as well as June Lake residents.

The cause of death has not been released.

Willingham was employed since 1996 with the Town of Mammoth, working as a RoadMaintenance Worker.

"Willi was a skilled equipment operator, facility painter and jack-of-all-trades who loved his family, fellow workmates and community," according to a news release from the Town.

"Willi always had a smile on his face – day or night, rain or shine, and was a valued "can-do" employee.

"The Town Council and entire staff of the Town of Mammoth Lakes asks for your support and understanding for his "Home-Family" and his "Town-Family" during this extremely difficult time."​