Inyo Forest Plan Comment Deadline Extended to Aug. 29

The comment period deadline to comment on the Inyo National Forest's draft Environmental Impact Statement has been extended from yesterday, Aug. 25, to this coming Monday, Aug. 29 due to national computer server issues, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Here is the letter that explains the issue and what to do, if anyone still wants to comment:

"Dear Valued Stakeholder,

We are extending the comment period for the draft environmental impact statement and draft forest plans for the Inyo, Sequoia and Sierra National Forests to Monday, August 29. Due to national computer server issues, the project website was intermittently unavailable Thursday, August 25. This system-wide error caused agency-wide issues that were not unique to this project. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you.

Please keep in mind that you can submit your comment(s) through several methods. You may request a confirmation response if you submit your comment via the project web-site.

Project web-site comment form: http://tinyurl.com/r5comment

Postal mail: Planning Team Leader, Forest Plan Revision, 1323 Club Drive, Vallejo, CA 94592

E-mail: r5planrevision@fs.fed.us

We encourage you to be as specific as possible and focus your comments on the merits of the alternatives and/or the adequacy of the analysis. The more specific your comments are, the better we can respond to your comments and improve our final EIS.

We appreciate your participation and patience in this important process.

For more information visit the project website: http://tinyurl.com/r5earlyadopters or contact the Project Team Leader, Nevia Brown, at 707-562-9121."