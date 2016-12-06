Icy, Winter Storm Headed to Eastern Sierra

A moderate "atmospheric river" is headed to the Eastern Sierra beginning Wednesday night and could leave behind an icy mess of roads and parking lots, along with a welcome dose of high country snow, according to the National Weather Service. The storm will arrive in Mammoth on Wednesday night behind cold temperatures and wind, especially on the high Sierra crest ridges. The storm will hit in earnest over night, making Thursday's commute potentially dangerous, especially since the NWS is calling for hard-to-see "black ice" conditions.

Here's the details: http://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=REV&issuedby=REV&product=AF...

Several more storms are in the forecast, with potential for significant rain and/or snow, before the storm doors close again later this month, according to the NWS.