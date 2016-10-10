Hot Asphalt Spill Closes Monitor Pass Road at 395 Junction

S.R. 89/Monitor Pass Road is still closed from the junction of U.S. Highway 395 just south of Topaz Lake after a big rig carrying hot asphalt overturned about a mile west of the junction yesterday, Oct. 9, at approximately 4:40 a.m.

It is not clear when the road will re-open, according to the Bridgeport office of the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, Peter Sevillano, from Jurupa Valley, was driving a truck tractor and tanker trailer combination carrying hot liquid asphalt and traveling southbound on S.R. 89 approximately one mile west of U.S. Hwy. 395, at an unknown speed early Sunday morning.

"As the driver traveled southbound, for unknown reasons, he made an unsafe turning movement causing the vehicle to overturn onto its left side," according to the CHP. "As a result of the collision and efforts to remove the vehicle from the roadway, approximately 3,000 gallons of liquid asphalt was spilled onto the east shoulder of the roadway creating a Hazardous Materials incident.

"The California Highway Patrol Bridgeport Area responded to the scene and is currently investigating the collision.

"The driver sustained major injuries and was transported by CareFlight to RENOWN Regional Medical Center in Reno.

"The trucking company has contacted with a hazardous material contractor to clean up the spill and scene."

"The California Highway Patrol along with the California Department of Transportation is monitoring the cleanup.

S.R. 89 from S.R. 4 and U.S. Hwy 395 will remain closed until the cleanup has been completed. the CHP said in the news release.