Gran Fondo Sept. 10 Will Require Some Temporary Road Closures

The Mammoth Gran Fondo road bike ride, hosted by the Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10. Over 1,200 cyclists are expected for this ride, and as a result of this large scale event, traffic and normal public transit operations will be impacted from some short term road closures and traffic delays.

Here are the traffic impacts:

• There will be traffic delays on Lake Mary Rd, Main Street and US Highway 395 in the morning between approximately 7–7:15 a.m

• There will be traffic delays on Minaret Road between Forest Trail and Main Lodge in the morning from 8:30–8:45 a.m.

• The Mammoth Scenic Loop will be closed in the morning from 8–9:15 a.m.

• The U.S. Highway 395 northbound on-ramp from S.R. 203 will be closed from 7:05–7:15 a.m.

• Benton Crossing Road, known as the Green Church Road, will be closed to all through traffic between Brownstown RV Park and Benton Hot Springs from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

• S.R. 120 will be closed to all through traffic starting 3 miles off HWY 395 at Dross all the way to Benton Hot Springs from 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

• Lower Canyon Boulevard will be closed between Lake Mary Road and Hillside Drive from 5 a.m.–8 p.m.

Motorists traveling along U.S. Highway 395, S.R. 120 and Crowley Lake Drive should expect heavy or increased bike traffic along the shoulder starting at 7 a.m. and lasting throughout the day, so please drive with caution and give cyclists plenty of space.

A full schedule of all road closures and traffic delays for Saturday, Sept. 10, as well as more information on the biking event, can be found online at MammothGranFondo.com.