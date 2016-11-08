Florida Still Too Close to Call at 6 p.m. Pacific Time

Florida is still too close to call, so is North Carolina, and Michigan, Ohio, Georgia, New Hampshire, Virginia, Missouri, Maine and more, including Wisconsin, Colorado. It's close too, in most states, within two percentage points between the two candidates.

Update: North Carolina, taking the lead with Trump ahead by 66,000 votes. but the largest precincts are still outstanding and trend Democratic. Virginia has a lead by a few thousand votes for Trump but again, many Democrat-leaning precincts are still outstanding, including Richmond County.