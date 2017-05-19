Flood Watch In Effect Until Next Week as Temps Warm Fast

The rapid warming trend during the next four days will trigger some flooding in the Eastern Sierra, especially along the Walker River.

Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service:

• A "Flood Watch" continues from Sunday morning through Tuesday evening - flooding may continue in some areas beyond Tuesday.

• Warming temperatures will start to melt the excessive amount of water locked up in the Sierra snowpack this weekend. Flows on small creeks and streams will rise through at least early next week. Daily peak flows on small creeks and streams typically occur during the evening and overnight hours.

• Creeks and streams will run fast and very cold, bringing the risk of hypothermia for those without protective gear. Flood water will likely inundate pasture land, some campgrounds, cover hiking and biking trails and roads leading into the high country.

• What to do: Excessive runoff may also generate rock and mud slides in steep terrain. Persons living along small creeks and streams should monitor the latest weather information at: weather.gov/reno. Be prepared to take action should flooding occur.