First Annual Tails and Trails Fundraiser for Those in Need

Support the Mammoth Lakes Lions Club this Sunday, Sept. 17 at the inaugural Eastern Sierra Tails and Trails Dog Fest in recognition of our highly valued and loving four-legged friends.

The Town of Mammoth Lakes Parks and Recreation Department is proud to support this community event.

Proceeds raised from the inaugural Trails for Tails event this Sunday will allow the Town to post additional signage and dog bag dispensers on select Town loop trails to promote responsible dog ownership. In addition, funds will support sight related care, including eye exams and glasses for students, eye and hearing exams and equipment for elders, as well as other sight-impaired support systems like Canine Companions for Independence and Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Registration for Dog Fest commences at 8:00am this Sunday at the Mammoth Museum of the Hayden Cabin. The blessing of animals and 2.7 mile Dogathon begins at 9:00am, followed by the 1.7 mile walk at 9:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. enjoy music with Tom Gault and Good Livin’, a First Live Raffle, Hot DOGextravaganza, followed by a best costume and tail wagging contest.

Entry for a dog and walker is only $20 ($5 per additional pet) and includes a continental breakfast, event Dogdana, wristband for activities, professional photos, pet contest entry, raffles, amazing entertainment and a gift bag.

Visit the Mammoth Lakes Lions Club website for additional information and a complete event schedule at http://mammothlions.org/about-tails-trails/