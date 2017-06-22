Fire Crews Respond to the Diaz Fire

Inyo National Forest fire crews are responding to the Diaz Fire, located along the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada southwest of Lone Pine, at approximately 9,000 feet in elevation.

The fire was estimated to be five acres yesterday and is actively burning in steep, rugged terrain.

It is burning in mixed conifer and mountain mahogany. There are currently no threats to life or property. However, it is highly visible from the Highway 395 near Lone Pine.

Three engines, one crew and various other overhead resources are responding.