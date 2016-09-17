Fire burning east of Mammoth

Fire crews are responding to the Owens River Fire. The fire is estimated to be 500 acres. It is burning in sagebrush and Jeffrey pine.

The fire is burning north of the Owens River Road near Clark Canyon, east of Highway 395. Smoke is highly visible from locations throughout the Highway 395 corridor including Bishop, Mammoth Lakes, June Lake, and Lee Vining.

Crews are focusing their efforts along the Owens River Road to protect nearby private developments and ranches.

The Big Springs Campground, Clark Canyon (a popular climbing area), and nearby ranches and developments have been evacuated.

There are numerous hand crews, engines, air tankers, a helicopter, and a water tender assigned to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.