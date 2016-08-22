Final Day to Comment on Forest Plan is Aug. 25; Here's Help

With final comments on the massive Inyo National Forest Draft Management Plan's draft Environmental Impact Statement due on Aug. 25, the Eastern Sierra Recreation Collaborative (ESRC) is pleased to provide the public the opportunity to download and review a "Citizen Suggested Desired Conditions" document should they wish to provide comments on the Inyo National Forest Draft Land Management Plan (Plan) and Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) at http://mltpa.org/.

This document compiles all of ESRC's efforts from this summer and is a direct result of the special wrap-up meeting held on Monday, Aug. 15 at Cerro Coso Community College in Bishop which marked the conclusion of the ESRC's series of public meetings held in gateway communities of the Eastern Sierra this summer, according to an ESRC news release.

The gateway community meetings provided participants an opportunity to identify specific “desired conditions” in the Inyo National Forest Draft Land Management Plan (Plan) and Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) that may have been unique to their community’s sustainable recreation needs, according to the ESRC.

The ESRC will formally submit the "Citizen Suggested Desired Conditions" document later this week. The document above can in included as a part of the comments indivudals or groups are submitting to the U.S. Forest Service - including the document with individual comments will ensure that the public has legal "standing" for any future steps in the Inyo National Forest's Land Management Plan revision process.