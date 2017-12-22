ESTA holiday schedule

Eastern Sierra Transit Authority will be operating the following schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s Holidays.

Christmas Day, Monday, December 25

• All services will be closed

except those within the Town of Mammoth Lakes.

New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, 2018

• All services will be closed

except those within the Town of Mammoth Lakes.

Eastern Sierra Transit Authority would like to send a sincere thank you to all our customers and friends for riding with us this past year.