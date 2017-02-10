Essential Contacts to Get Through 'The Wettest Winter in 50 Years'

As a series of wet storms pound the Eastern Sierra, flooding and traffic impacts are already affecting the area.

Roofs loaded with seven to ten feet of snow are taking on more weight as wet snow and rain this week added more pounds per square inch.

It’s no wonder; according to forecasters, this is the wettest winter to date in the past 50 years, surpassing the previous record set in 1982-83 – and the winter is only half way over.

Shoveling crews are in short supply, with waiting lists sometimes weeks long; small comfort to those already looking at their roofs in trepidation.

At least one person in Mammoth suffered a broken bone after his roof let go of six feet of snow and sent the man running for his life, according to local emergency authorities.

About 20 people are homeless after their buildings were condemned earlier this week due to flooding and roof issues.

Another foot of heavy, wet snow is in the forecast before the storms exit Feb. 11 and after a short break, the storm track returns next week, with more snow in the forecast.

But there is also a robust local response in place, along with information resources that will allow residents and visitors to plan ahead and stay on top of fast changing conditions.

Here's what you need to know to survive the Winter of 2017:

Sandbags

• Sandbags are available from the Town Yard (299 Commerce Drive). The Town asks that you only take what you need and be respectful of others.

Flooding

• Call 760-965-3681 and leave a short, concise message. Your call will be returned in a timely manner.

Media

• Mammoth Times Facebook page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

• Radio stations KMMT 106.5 and Sierra Wave 92.5 update road closures, shelter openings

Transit

• Eastern Sierra Transit Authority: http://www.estransit.com

• Eastern Sierra Transit Authority (ESTA) Facebook page: https://tinyurl.com/hats3o8

Law enforcement, Mono, Inyo counties

• In the event of any emergency, call 911 for assistance.

• Mono County Sheriff’s Office: https://tinyurl.com/zm6dktb

• Mono County Sheriff Facebook page: https://tinyurl.com/j5ndasl

• Inyo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: https://tinyurl.com/glcbu8l

Town of Mammoth Lakes

• Town of Mammoth Lakes Public Information: 760-965-3612

• Town of Mammoth Lakes homepage: http://www.ci.mammoth-lakes.ca.us

• Town of Mammoth Lakes Facebook page: https://tinyurl.com/j3xptoj

Road conditions

• Caltrans Road Conditions: https://www.dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi

• Caltrans Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/j3xptoj

• CHP road closure, accident info: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

• For Caltrans road conditions, call 511

Weather

• National Weather Service Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NWSReno