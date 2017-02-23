Emergency shelter closes

The American Red Cross shelter at Mammoth High School will be closing today, Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Since opening the temporary shelter, Mono County Social Services and the Red Cross have provided 22 overnight stays at the shelter.

Assistance will continue to be provided for residents with storm recovery resources on a case-by-case basis, as well as future storm response by Mono County Social Services, the American Red Cross, Inyo Mono Advocates for Community Action and the Town of Mammoth Lakes.