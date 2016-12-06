Downtown and Walk, Bike Ride Workshops, Dec. 7, Dec. 8

The Town is working to develop a multi-modal bicycle, pedestrian, transit, and parking action plan to “get moving” on projects that will improve access throughout town and to our public lands. The action plan will include an implementation strategy including priority projects, “quick victory” early implementation projects, cost estimates, and funding mechanisms. This project includes public workshops as well as an interactive website with a preference survey so we can hear from the community what they like and don’t like about getting around town.

Downtown Revitalization, Dec. 7

The Town is facilitating a community-driven process to refine, update, and reflect a shared community vision of what a revitalized ‘Downtown Mammoth Lakes’ looks like. Our process includes public workshops and an interactive website with a preference survey so we can hear from the community. Once we’ve heard from the community we will prepare an action summit to share what we’ve learned and we will present economic strategies to implement our community vision.

Downtown Revitalization ML Chamber Workshop – Wednesday, December 7

9:00 – 11:00 a.m. – TOML Suite Z (437 Old Mammoth Road)

Downtown Revitalization Public Input Workshop – Wednesday, December 7

4:00 – 5:30 p.m. – ML Fire Station #1 (3150 Main Street)

Walk, Bike, Ride Action Plan Strategies & Recommendations Meeting – Thursday, December 8

4:00 – 7:00 p.m. – TOML Suite Z (437 Old Mammoth Road)