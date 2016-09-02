Coso Junction Rest Stop Reopens Today, Sept. 10

The Coso Junction Roadside Safety Rest Area has reopened to the public as of today, Friday, Sept. 2, according to The California Department of Transportation.

The rest area has been closed since the end of May due to septic system failure.

Over the course of the summer, Caltrans implemented an emergency contract and reconstructed the septic system.

The Coso Junction Roadside Safety Rest Area is located on US Highway 395, in Inyo County 17 miles south of the junction of State Route 190 and 25 miles north of the junction of State Route 14.

