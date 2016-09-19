Cold Weather, Light Snow Possible Wed-Thur.

The hot, dry start to the week is forecast to give way to a much colder pattern Wed-Thur., according to the National Weather Service, with possible snow in the high country and backcountry areas above 8,000 feet.

According to the NWS forecast posted today, Sept. 19, preparing for winter-like conditions is advisable to anyone traveling in the high country mid-week.

"(There is a) significant pattern change is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front and an upper level low push through the area," the NWS said. "Main concerns will be for much colder temperatures across the Sierra and Western Nevada. Reno hit a high of 93 (degrees) on Sunday, and we will be around 30 degrees colder by Thursday. There is also potential for frost in some locations in the Sierra and western Nevada. This is your heads up to prepare for much colder, and more windy conditions later this week. If you are camping or hiking, be prepared for light rain and snow showers above 8000 feet, although little to no accumulation of snow is anticipated."

Mammoth weather forecaster Howard Sheckter was even more blunt.

"In the last updated... report, it was indicted that the remnant moistures from Hurricane Paine, now due west of Cabo San Lucas would stay to our south and east," he wrote Monday morning, Sept.19. "This morning the situation is more concerning as the latest model runs have the moisture moving much further north into the interior Central California and it may coincide with the vigorous trof digging south...Wednesday night into Thursday.

"The screaming message here is that if you are going into the back country over the next few days, you need to be prepared for the possibility of winter conditions Wednesday night and Thursday above 8,000 to 9,000 feet. The combination of subtropical moistures and a very dynamic cold trof can drop a lot of snowfall in a short period of time. Daytime highs in Mammoth on Thursday will be in the 40s with 20s Thursday night into Friday morning."