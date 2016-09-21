Cold Weather, Light Snow Due Thursday and Friday

A very cold day and even some light snow is in the forecast for tomorrow, the first day of fall, Sept. 22, following a cold front now pushing its way into Mono County.

According to the National Weather Service, the latest forecast issued today, Sept 21 at about 2:30 p.m. indicates that "Showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon will dissipate this evening as drier air works into the region. Showers will once again form under the cold core of the associated upper level low overnight into Thursday. Moisture will be fairly meager, so most areas will see a tenth of an inch of precipitation or less. The greatest concern will be the potential for snowfall down to about 7,000 feet.

"While amounts will be light, it may catch anyone camping or backpacking off-guard. Snow is not expected to stick to roadways, with most accumulation short-lived and limited to above 7,500 feet. It will be significantly colder on Thursday, with many locations 15 to 25 degrees colder than today. Brisk northwest winds will continue behind the front, making it feel even colder.

"Friday morning is likely to be the coldest as skies clear and winds decouple overnight. We have had a few cold mornings already this month, but this could be the coldest so far and it would be a good idea to cover any remaining sensitive vegetation."