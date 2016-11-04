Children's Play, Stellaluna, Free on Nov. 5

Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre’s annual Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) production for 2016 is the children’s classic “Stellaluna.” It will be presented free of charge to children in Mammoth on Nov. 5 at the Edison Theatre thanks to the generous support of Mammoth Lakes Foundation, Town of Mammoth Lakes/Measure U, Paul and Kathleen Rudder, and Anonymous Donor, and the California Arts Council.

There will be one public performance on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. in Edison Theatre.

Tickets for that show are on sale now.

“Last year we had 1200 children come to the theatre and see our TYA production of “Go, Dog, Go,” stated Artistic Director Shira Dubrovner. “Our goal this year is to increase that number to 1300. Every Mammoth Lakes student in grades K-6th makes a field trip to the theatre. In addition, we welcome students from Bishop, Lee Vining and Round Valley and Bridgeport.”

This unique production of STELLALUNA by author Janell Cannon, playwright Saskia Janse, and composer Guus Ponsioen, has been produce exclusively for MLRT. This production will use music, shadow puppets, and narration to convey this beautifully crafted production developed by the Glass Eye Shadow Pictures of Sacramento. After the show, the audience will be able to join the presenters onstage to see how the imagery is created.

MLRT also provides a Teacher’s Guide in advance to all the teachers to help enhance the storytelling and educational experience of the production. Dubrovner also makes it a point to include a quick lesson on theatre etiquette before each performance.

“It’s important for young people to have a positive experience in the theatre and prepare them for life,” added Dubrovner. “The arts afford a myriad of opportunities to experience life lessons on the stage and in the audience.”

The one public performance on November 5th is an opportunity for parents to share the experience with their children, as well as for visitors, home schooled students, and all those who still have the light of childhood in their hearts. Please join Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre on November 5th for an experience that you and your child will not soon forget.

Purchase tickets in advance at www.MammothLakesRepertoryTheatre.org $15 Adults/$10 Children. Tickets at the door: $15 per person. No discounts.

FACT SHEET:

What: STELLALUNA presented by Mammoth Lakes Repertory theatre

Where: Edison Theatre – 100 College parkway

When: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m.

How: www.MammothLakesRepertoryTheatre.org

Tickets online: $15 adults / $10 child

Tickets at the door $15 - No discounts

Rating: All Ages