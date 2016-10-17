Check out what's up this week

Crowley Lake Community Center Social, Potluck, Oct. 18

Join the Citizens Climate Lobby as they discuss a sensible approach to the climate change challenge. Don Condon will outline how a fee and dividend plan will work toward reducing carbon emissions. Potluck starts at 6:15 p.m., and the program will be at 7:00 p.m. For information call 805-217-5563 or email marymikeshore@gmail.com.

Telluride Mountainfilm Festival in Mammoth, Oct. 21-22

Join the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association, Mammoth Lakes Recreation and the U.S. Forest Service for a film presentation sponsored by the Mammoth Brewing Company. A different film will be played each of the two nights. Tickets are $20 for one night or $35 for the weekend. Purchase online at brownpapertickets.com or in person at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center. For information call 760-924-5501.

Cerro Gordo Mine Exploration, Oct. 22

Join Friends of the Inyo and the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association for a day exploring Cerro Gordo in the Southern Inyo Mountains. Cerro Gordo is listed on the National Historic Register of Places, and is known for its ecological diversity. Moderate walking and strenuous 4WD conditions mean that we need some 4WD vehicles to help carpool. To RSVP, call 760-873-6500 or email info@friendsoftheinyo.org.

“Wild Spirits” Wildlife Rehab Fundraiser, Oct. 23

Enjoy an evening of fun while supporting the work of Eastern Sierra Wildlife Care. The fundraiser lasts from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the Mountain Light Gallery in Bishop. Great food, drinks and prizes! The event hosts a silent auction, reptile display and slide show. Tickets are $15 at the door while kids 12 and under are free. Every dollar you spend goes to help our injured and orphaned wild patients. Call Cindy Kamler at 760-872-1487 for details.