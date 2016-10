Big Storms on Way Starting Friday; NWS Issues Warnings

The National Weather Service has issued a series of special warnings due to a series of incoming wet storms starting Friday. Here's the overview:

A TWO PART STRONG PACIFIC STORM IS FORECAST TO PUSH INTO THE WEST

COAST STARTING THURSDAY MORNING THEN MOVE INLAND THURSDAY NIGHT.

THE FIRST PART OF THIS STORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA...

WESTERN NEVADA AND THE NORTHERN SIERRA FROM THURSDAY NIGHT

THROUGH FRIDAY. WITH THE SECOND PART MOVING IN SATURDAY EVENING

INTO SUNDAY...POSSIBLY LASTING THROUGH EARLY MONDAY. THIS STORM

HAS A DEEP MOISTURE TAP AND COULD BRING SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF

RAIN TO NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND THE NORTHERN SIERRA OVER THE

WEEKEND. RAINFALL TOTALS IN THE 1 TO 3 INCH RANGE COULD BE SEEN

FOR PARTS OF THE NORTHERN SIERRA AND NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA. UP TO 4

INCHES IS POSSIBLE NEAR THE SIERRA CREST. SNOW LEVELS ARE LIKELY

TO BE VERY HIGH WITH THIS STORM...MAINLY 8500 FEET AND ABOVE.

VERY STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS ARE LIKELY ACROSS THE AREA FRIDAY.

THIS SHOULD BE THE FIRST HIGH WIND EVENT OF THE SEASON. DAMAGING

WINDS GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE THROUGH NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND EAST OF

THE SIERRA...ESPECIALLY FROM THE HIGHWAY 395 CORRIDOR EAST TO NEAR

THE HIGHWAY 95 CORRIDOR. DANGEROUS CROSS WINDS COULD MAKE TRAVEL

FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES EXTREMELY DIFFICULT. EXPECT DANGEROUS

CONDITIONS ON AREA LAKES AND TURBULENCE IN ADDITION TO MOUNTAIN

WAVE ACTIVITY AND WIND SHEAR FOR AVIATION. HOLIDAY DECORATIONS AND

ANY LOOSE OUTDOOR ITEMS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WINDS SHOULD BE

SECURED. A SECOND ROUND OF STRONG...POTENTIALLY DAMAGING...WINDS

ARE EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY.

For more information, go to

http://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?textField1=37.649&textField2=-1...