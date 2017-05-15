BIG MEETINGS THIS WEEK: Mono Mill Closure, Mosquito Issues, Where to Put New County Offices

MILL CITY CLOSURE INFO MEETING, MAY 15, MAMMOTH

On Monday, May 15, 5-7 p.m. at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center/Ranger Station Auditorium, the Inyo National Forest is holding an informational meeting to discuss the closure and cleanup activities.

https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/inyo/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD540759

MOSQUITO ABATEMENT/WHAT'S NEXT IN MAMMOTH? LISTEN TO MAY 16 COUNTY SUPERVISORS MEETING OR ATTEND

On Tuesday morning, May 16, The Inyo/Mono Agricultural Commissioner will give the Board of Supervisors an update on mosquito control activities that will take place this spring and summer in the Old Mammoth area. Mosquito abatement activities happen within the boundaries of the Mosquito Abatement District.

See boundaries and get more information at: http://monocounty.ca.gov/sites/default/files/fileattachments/local_agenc....

The district is a special district of Mono County that is funded through property taxes. There are vacancies on the board.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m., and the mosquito-related items should be heard between 9:45 and 11a.m., according to

http://www.mono.ca.gov/bos/event/board-supervisors-178

RENT OR BUILD/SUPERVISORS HEAR BOTH SIDES MAY 16, IN MAMMOTH

Mono County has two competing visions and sets of numbers to chose from, as it considers Tuesday, May 16 at Suite Z in the Town Council Chambers above the Chocolate Factory in the Minaret Mall (Vons mall, second floor) more information on whether the county should renew a lease at the Sierra Center Mall where many of its offices are now, or, move to a new building that could be sited near the Mono County Superior Court and the new police station.

On Tuesday, May 16, the Board of Supervisors will conduct a workshop to discuss options for Mammoth. Before lunch, the proponents of the option to renew a lease at the Sierra Center Mall will speak; after lunch, at about 1:30 p.m., the county staff and county supervisors will participate in a workshop discussing office options.

Go to http://www.monocounty.ca.gov/cao/page/south-county-facility.

Those interested are encouraged to attend, or to view the meeting online at mono.ca.gov during the day.

There will be opportunity for public comments and questions at the meetings; questions and comments can also be emailed to Tony Dublino at tdublino@mono.ca.gov.

Go to http://monocounty.ca.gov/cao/page/south-county-facility (scroll down to the "Executive Summary" for a good overview).

There will be a presentation from Sierra Center Mall owners in the morning (after the mosquito abatement items), and a workshop with county staff presentations with details on office options at 1:30 p.m.

TOWN COUNCIL CONSIDERS CERTIFYING MAMMOTH CREEK WEST EIR MAY 17

On Wednesday, May 17, 2017, beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing until finished, at the Town Council Chambers, Suite Z within the Minaret Village Shopping Center, 437 Old Mammoth Road the Mammoth Lakes Town Council will consider a Resolution certifying the Environmental Impact Report (SCH No. 2016062009) and adopting the Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Plan for the project described below.

Description of Project — Mammoth Creek Park West New Community Multi-Use Facilities project includes a maximum 100-foot by 200-foot ice rink (winter)/recreation/event area (RecZone) covered by an approximately 30,000 square foot roof structure and additional storage and support space. In addition, the proposed project includes a 13,000 square foot complementary community center, reconfiguration and improvements to an existing playground to add accessible interactive components, restroom improvements, and 107 additional surface parking spaces. The project would also include an active outdoor recreation area to the west of the new community multi-use facilities.

CEQA Determination: The Commission will consider making a recommendation to Town Council and the Council will consider certifying the Environmental Impact Report (SCH No. 2016062009) and adopting the Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Plan for the project described herein.

Zoning: Public-Quasi Public Proponent: Town of Mammoth Lakes

For additional information, or to obtain a copy of either the Planning & Economic Development Commission or the Town Council staff reports contact Sandra Moberly, Community and Economic Development Manager, at (760) 965-3633.

Facsimiles may be sent to (760) 934-7493, or e-mail at: smoberly@townofmammothlakes.ca.gov.

Mammoth Lakes Town Council/

Planning & Economic Development Commission P.O. Box 1609

Mammoth Lakes, CA. 93546