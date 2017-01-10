Avalanche Danger High Tonight; Residents Warned

The accumulation of several feet of new snow paired with gusty winds is increasing the potential for large avalanches to occur on some roads near Mono county communities tonight through Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, according to Mono County authorities in a news release Tuesday night, Jan. 10.

The areas and roads most at risk are:

Twin Lakes Road past Twin Lakes Resort

Crowley Lake Drive from the north end at Hwy 395 to McGee Creek Road

Rock Creek Road from Hwy 395.

The Swall Meadows avalanche paths may also be at risk.

Road crews have been instructed to refrain from plowing the above-mentioned roads.

Evacuations are not being ordered at this time; however, residents should be advised of the potential for avalanche activity.