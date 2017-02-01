Another Winter Storm Bears Down on Mammoth Tonight

A winter storm bearing several feet of new snowfall for the Mammoth area and the higher reaches of the Eastern Sierra is on its way tonight and through Friday, triggering a National Weather Service "

Winter Storm Warning" that goes into effect early tomorrow morning, Feb. 2 right after midnight.

According to the NWS, the latest forecast today indicates that "simulations show two periods of heavier precipitation with the second looking heavier, especially from the Lake Tahoe area south through Mono County. The first wave of heavier precipitation Thursday morning will be associated with warm air advection and a brief plume/atmospheric river. This wave will bring the best shot at some light precipitation in the lee of the Sierra prior to Friday`s second wave, with a distinct break likely between waves.

"In the Sierra, considerably lighter precipitation rates or even an outright break in precipitation south of Tahoe is becoming more likely from later Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning as

flow aloft backs to a more southerly direction ahead of the main upper trough.

Then, the NWS says, on "Friday, the main upper low and the associated cold front will move through the Sierra and western Nevada This should bring the second round of more widespread lower valley rain and Sierra rain/snow.This round is likely to bring the heaviest higher elevation snow for Tahoe down through Mono County, with rain changing to snow down to 5500-6500 feet."

After this storm clears, there are more storms on the way at least through Tuesday of next week.

For a detailed look at the forecast, go to: http://tinyurl.com/ozc5x8u