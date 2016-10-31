Another Storm on Way Tonight; Smaller, Colder Than Weekend Storm

There is another storm on the way this evening, Halloween night, Oct. 31, but it will not be nearly as wet or snowy as the storm that just exited the area this morning. The National Weather Service has posted an advisory regarding the storm, urging caution for travelers who need to drive tonight into or over the Sierra crest, and into tomorrow morning. A few inches of snow are forecast for the Eastern Sierra at the higher elevations of the region. Here's the details: http://bit.ly/2foyAVr