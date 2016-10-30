Another Storm on Way Monday-Tuesday

The National Weather Service issued another storm warning a few minutes ago, Sunday, Oct. 30, at about 2:45 p.m. in advance of another storm expected to make travel difficult Monday and into Tuesday. In the meantime, the current storm now underway Sunday afternoon is just now beginning to turn cold enough to snow at about 3 p.m. and more snow and travel delays are expected. All Sierra pass roads except Donner Pass are closed. Here are the details: http://bit.ly/2fuozoQ