Another Series of Wet Storms Headed to Mammoth

The National Weather Service has just posted a Special Weather Statement, warning about an incoming winter storm:

TWO STORMS WILL AFFECT THE REGION THE END OF THE WEEK AND THROUGH

THE WEEKEND - THE FIRST THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY, AND THE

SECOND SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY.

HERE IS A SUMMARY OF WHAT TO EXPECT:

STORM ONE - THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY:

• HEAVY RAINFALL WILL LIKELY CAUSE TRAVEL DELAYS, ESPECIALLY FOR

THOSE CROSSING THE SIERRA. THE PEAK PERIOD FOR HEAVIEST

RAINFALL LOOKS TO BE EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. RAIN WILL SPILLOVER

INTO WESTERN NEVADA AS WELL, SO BE PREPARED FOR A SLOWER COMMUTE

FRIDAY MORNING WITH PONDING WATER ON ROADWAYS POSSIBLE.

• A MAJOR CONCERN WILL BE HEAVY RAIN CAUSING DEBRIS FLOWS OR ROCK

SLIDE ON RECENT BURN SCARS. ANYONE WITH INTERESTS NEAR THE

EMERALD FIRE, LITTLE VALLEY FIRE, OR MARINA FIRE BURN SCARS

SHOULD BE PREPARED. RISES ON RIVERS ARE ALSO LIKELY, BUT

FLOODING IS NOT EXPECTED ON MAINSTEM RIVERS.

• SNOW LEVELS WILL BE GENERALLY 9,500-10,000 FEET, WITH ONLY THE

HIGHEST PASSES SUCH AS TIOGA AND SONORA IMPACTED. HEAVY WET SNOW

WILL RAPIDLY ACCUMULATE ON SIERRA PEAKS ABOVE 10,000 FEET.

STORM TWO - SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY:

• HEAVY RAIN WITH HIGHER ELEVATION SNOW. SNOW LEVELS ARE EXPECTED

TO START 7,000-8,500 FEET SUNDAY MORNING, FALLING TO 6,500-7,500

FEET BY LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON. SNOW LEVELS MAY LOWER AN

ADDITIONAL 500 FEET BY SUNDAY NIGHT. PERIODS OF SNOW ARE POSSIBLE

ON ALL SIERRA PASSES SUNDAY AND IT IS BEST TO PREPARE FOR TRAVEL

DELAYS AND CHAIN CONTROLS.

• RAIN WILL ONCE AGAIN SPILLOVER INTO WESTERN NEVADA, BUT WILL NOT

BE AS HEAVY AS WITH THE FIRST STORM.

• WINDS: SIERRA RIDGES GUSTING 80 TO 90 MPH WITH VALLEYS GUSTING

30 TO 35 MPH.

• IF YOU NEED TO TRAVEL, THE BEST WINDOW WILL BE FROM ROUGHLY

FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON WITH JUST LINGERING RAIN

SHOWERS.